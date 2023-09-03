Rochester man in hospital after rolling vehicle Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in the hospital after rolling his vehicle in Waseca County Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Wayne Geske, 80, was driving east on Highway 14 when he left the road and rolled his vehicle.

Geske is being treated at Waseca Hospital with non-life threatening conditions.

Geske was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the MSP report.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.