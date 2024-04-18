Rochester man faces vandalism charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces a 1st-degree property damage charge in connection with a series of vandalizations in the downtown skyway.

According to Rochester Police, 27-year-old Jerrell Donta Guider is accused of carving X-es into pillars along the skyway in March.

According to court documents filed Thursday, April 18, Rochester police responded to the Bio-Business office at 117 3rd St. SW March 21, after a caller reported damage to the skyway that happened between March 18 and 19.

The caller determined that several pillars and walls had been damaged, and would cost around $10,000 to repair.

An officer reviewed surveillance footage of the area and allegedly noticed another police officer interacting with the suspect seen writing on skyway pillars.

The police officer allegedly took down the man’s name that night — Jerrell Guider.

Earlier surveillance footage allegedly showed Guider repeatedly “marking up” pillars multiple times March 10 and 11, and 13.

Parking ramp surveillance footage allegedly showed Guider marking the walls near Parking Ramp 6 on 1st Street SE on March 20 and 21.

Parking ramp and wall repairs were estimated at about $700.

On April 9, police responded to the Bio-Business office again, where they allegedly encountered Guider laying on the floor.

He allegedly admitted to carving “one or two” of the multiple X-es carved into a nearby pillar.

On April 17, police responded to Wells Fargo, where staff had found walls and pillars with X-es carved into them.

Police located Guider at the Salvation Army, where he allegedly told officers he had a brain injury and marked walls downtown to remember where he had been.

Guider’s next hearing is scheduled for May 14.