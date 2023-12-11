Rochester man dies in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

(KSTP) – A Rochester man who was shot over the weekend in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Minneapolis police say a fight in a parking lot near the intersection of Grand Avenue and West Lake Street escalated into gunfire at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Emergency responders found the victim, 20-year-old Ty’Shawn Maurice Lyons, with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Lyons was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died three days later, the medical examiner said.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online.