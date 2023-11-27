Rochester man charged with rape of 11-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend and charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

David Ray Servin, 20, was charged with one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14, including penetration, as well as one charge of receiving stolen property–a firearm Nov. 27.

According to court documents, on Nov. 17, Rochester police spoke to a woman who said her 11-year-old child had been sexually assaulted by Servin.

According to court documents, the child knew Servin through Snapchat, and he provided her with THC cartridges.

According to court records, the child allegedly told police that Servin had picked her up from her home in October, took her to McQuillan Field in Rochester, and ‘hurt’ her.

Later, she described the alleged rape to a forensic interviewer, according to court documents.

Court records claim that Servin contacted the child via Snapchat in October, saying he had Plan B, a contraceptive taken after sexual intercourse, for her.

According to court documents, Rochester police placed Servin under arrest, then searched his residence in NW Rochester, as well as a storage unit on Highway 52 North.

Police claim that they found nearly $7,000 in cash in the storage unit, as well as a 40-caliber Glock pistol, which had been stolen from Robbinsdale, MN, according to court documents.

Servin is currently held in the Olmsted County ADC on $100,000 bail with conditions, or $400,000 bail without conditions. He is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court Dec. 4.