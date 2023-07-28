Rochester man charged with possession of child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography this week.

Darith Chan Hin, 30, faces a single charge of possession of pornographic work featuring a minor under age 14 in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, Rochester police received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip in June, which alleged Hin was the owner of several suspected child porn videos saved to a Verizon Wireless/Cellco account.

On July 26, Rochester police used a search warrant for Hin’s residence, person, and vehicle to seize devices that could have been used to view or save Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), or child porn.

According to court documents, police claim they found several videos of pornography featuring female children on Hin’s cell phone. Police also claim that Hin admitted to viewing child pornography that he received from Facebook Messenger chats.

Hin appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday, July 28. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2023.