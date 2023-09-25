Rochester man charged with drug sales and possession pre-trial starts Monday

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester man charged with a number of drug-related charges is set to begin his pre-trial Monday afternoon.

Keith Mendoza, 25, has multiple charges, including 3rd degree narcotic sales and a few charges of 5th degree possession of a scheduled drug.

It all started in July after Mendoza was found unresponsive inside a vehicle by police. According to court documents, Mendoza walked into a nearby business’s bathroom where he later left.

Around 15 minutes later, Mendoza attempted to get back in the same bathroom, allegedly offering employees money to let him in.

That’s when employees called 911 and officers with the Rochester Police Dept. then found multiple plastic bags containing drugs, including 59 fentanyl-positive pills.

Mendoza will begin his pre-trial starting at 1:30 p.m.