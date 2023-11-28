Rochester man charged with 1st-degree drug sale, possession after weekend arrest

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested in connection with the seizure of about 180 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

Aaron Michael Still faces one charge of 1st-degree drug sales and one charge of 1st-degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents filed Monday, a Rochester police officer allegedly saw Still’s vehicle nearly hit another car at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, near the intersection of 12th Street SE and 3rd Avenue SE.

The officers who conducted a traffic stop allegedly saw Still get out of the vehicle and attempt to “distance himself from it.”

Court documents claim that police knew Still to be a “user/seller of methamphetamine.”

Still has one 5th-degree methamphetamine conviction in Winona County on record.

The police asked Still for consent to search the vehicle, which they claim was “eventually granted.”

Court documents allege that the officers found 24 white, circular pills with “AN 351” printed on them, which tested presumptively positive for amphetamines.

An officer searched the area where Still had walked around after leaving the vehicle, and found a black bag on a nearby property, court documents claim.

The property owner told police the bag was not his, and he had not been to that area of his property in months.

According to court documents, police located a “large amount of crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine” in the bag, which had been sorted into 6 baggies and weighed 179 grams, including the bags.

Police claimed they also found two cell phones on Still’s person, which they claim is indicative of controlled substance sales–along with the quantity and packaging of the suspected methamphetamine.

Still is currently held in the Olmsted County ADC on $25,000 bail with conditions, or $50,000 bail without conditions. His next court date is Dec. 4.

Still’s defense filed a motion to amend his bail conditions or amount Tuesday, Nov. 28.