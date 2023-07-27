Rochester man arrested in North Dakota on suspicion of soliciting minor

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested in Grand Forks County, North Dakota on luring and solicitation charges.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office (GFCSO) said, Daniel Henke, 27, initiated a text message conversation with a deputy, whom he thought was a teenage girl, and had a sexually explicit conversation.

Henke then drove from Des Moines, Iowa to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he rented a hotel room and planned to bring the girl, according to the GFCSO.

Henke was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday at a restaurant in Emerado, North Dakota, just west of Grand Forks, where he believed he was going to meet the girl.

Henke was arrested on solicitation of a minor and suspicion of luring a minor by computer or other electronic means.