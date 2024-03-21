Rochester man appears on child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared on three charges of possession of child pornography–minor under 14 Thursday, March 21.

According to court documents, in November of 2023, a Rochester police detective received a Twitter data tip allegedly pointing to 35-year-old Graeme Douglas Campbell.

According to court documents, RPD found that Campbell had lived in Otsego, Minnesota before moving to SW Rochester.

Campbell allegedly told police he had been accessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) or child pornography, for several years and “knew it was a problem.”

He allegedly told police he sent and received child pornography from others on Facebook and other websites.

Police searched one of three cell phones found in Campbell’s residence and located 151 images/videos of CSAM involving children from age 1-2 to 6-8.

Campbell is scheduled to return to Olmsted County Court April 23.