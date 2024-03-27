Rochester man accused of armed robbery, fleeing crash scene

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces burglary, assault, DWI and fleeing police charges after a series of incidents Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, officers responded to the 900 block of 4th St. SE around 1:30 p.m. March 26, on a report that 23-year-old Abdulahi Abukar had held a knife to a person’s throat and demanded money.

According to Moilanen, Abukar had come to the residence with another individual, was not originally permitted in the home, and forced his way in. Another resident gave him about $100, and he left in a car, witnesses said.

An Olmsted County deputy allegedly spotted Abukar driving quickly and erratically on E Center Street, where he reportedly crashed into a vehicle at the Civic Center Drive intersection and fled.

Police later located Abukar, allegedly displaying signs of intoxication, at an address in the 400 block of 18th aAvenue SW and took him to St. Marys, then into custody.

Moilanen said police are referring charges of 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, 3rd-degree DWI, fleeing police, and assorted traffic violations.

There were no major injuries reported in the crash, he added.