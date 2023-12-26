Rochester kids spread holiday cheer at an assisted living facility

This Christmas, a few Rochester kids decided to spend their holiday spreading holiday cheer to seniors living in an assisted living facility

Five kids, and their mothers, spent their Christmas at the Pine Island Evergreen Place Assisted Living facility.

The children played songs and sang for the seniors living at the facility, some of whom didn’t have any family to spend Christmas with.

The kids, ages 4 to 14, say they just wanted to spread joy and brighten other people’s days.