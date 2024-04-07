Rochester high school students finish first in robotics competition

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester First Robotics team finished first place this weekend at the 10,000 Lakes regional competition.

It’s the first time Rochester has won the competition in 20 years of competing.

Their robot, named “The Riffs of Insanity,” was made by the team of students from Mayo, Century, and John Marshall high schools.

The competition took place in Minneapolis, where 62 teams battled head to head.

Rochester First Robotics now qualifies for the 2024 Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, in two weeks.