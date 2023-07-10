Rochester Grizzlies announce new head coach

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Grizzlies announced on Monday its new head coach.

Tyler Veen, has been named to the role and is the third head coach in the franchise’s history.

“I am extremely excited and grateful for this new opportunity and challenge ahead,” stated Veen. “Being able to continue to be a part of this organization that gave me my start means a lot to me. I know I will have some big shoes to fill, but I am confident with how much I have learned from so many great people around me that we can continue to build this organization. I’d like to personally thank the owners for believing in me and, most importantly, Chris for showing me how to be a professional every day.”

Veen will take over following the departure of head coach and general manager Chris Ratzloff, who will take on a similar role for the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League (NAHL),

Veen joined the organization as a scout during the 2019 season, and was promoted to the role of Grizzlies Assistant Coach before the 2021-22 season.

Veen attended and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2021, majoring in Business Management and obtaining a Minor in Coaching.

The Harwood, ND, native played the sport of hockey from a young age through high school. Veen has also coached in the East Grand Forks Youth Program and helped the high school during fall camps.