Rochester family loses everything in fire

(ABC 6 News) – Avalon Scott, Daisy McReynolds and their children have lost everything and now they are left trying to figure out what’s next.

Early Wednesday morning, a fire alarm woke Daisy and Avalon.

“I seen a fire and went into a panic, and ran in there to wake the kids up and in the process of doing that, I was screaming [Daisy’s] name,” said Scott.

Daisy and Avalon managed to get all the kids out.

“The firefighters did speculate that it came from the socket in the wall because the shape, the pattern that the fire made,” said McReynolds.

The fire tore through their apartment. “All of our stuff is destroyed we literally have nothing. I’m about to have a baby in May, so all of [the baby’s stuff got burnt up in the fire,” said McReynolds.

The couple says the whole situation has been really hard on the kids.

“They confused, they don’t know what’s like going on and they constantly asking ‘when we can go home?’ and stuff like that,” said Daisy.

Now the family is living with Daisy’s aunt in a one-bedroom apartment while the Redcross works to find them housing.

Click Here to help with their GoFundMe