Rochester community demands accountability of suspects in racial slur incident

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police have identified four suspects who defaced a public bridge near Century High School by spelling out a racial slur with cups.

RPD says they are all males, ages 16- to 17-years old. Their names have not been released, as they are all minors. It is unclear if they are students of Century High School.

It came as a shock to the community when the slur was first discovered; many people expressing their disgust and saying this isn’t what Rochester should be.

With still no clear reason for the incident, many hope the conclusion of the police investigation will bring accountability.

The Rochester NAACP and Rochester Public Schools initially responded to the message with a town hall to address the hateful act and focus on healing.

However, some say wasn’t enough, and addressing only this one instance of hate ignores the larger issue of systemic racism in the city.

“Find out that it was four teenagers, are these teenagers that hang out with, you know, African American kids, Black American kids? Is this something that was taught at home? Because I don’t feel like this is something they learned at school,” said community member Chaz Neal.

Rochester Public Schools responded to the conclusion of the investigation with a statement saying:

“Rochester Public Schools has fully cooperated with the Rochester Police Department in its investigation into the racial slur posting on the bridge over East Circle Drive. Though the findings are regrettable, we are grateful that the investigation has concluded. We are eager and committed to continuing the work we started within our schools to address the root causes of prejudice, bias, and discrimination and to create an environment where all people feel valued and included. We will support the legal process as appropriate as it moves forward in the days and weeks ahead.”

The community is split on whether these juveniles should face charges. However, they can agree the focus should be on educating the young people believed to be responsible.

“We hope they have an opportunity to reflect, they have an opportunity to positively change their behaviors, to change their thought process, to understand the implications of what they’ve done,” said Wale Eledbede, President of the Rochester NAACP.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s office is now reviewing the case before making any charging decisions.