RPD finds suspects for bridge racial slur incident in April

Bridge Slur Suspects

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester police have identified four suspects in connection to a racial slur displayed on a bridge in April.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), three 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy are now under investigation for a racial slur seen on East Circle Drive near Century High School. A racial slur was spelled out in red cups stuck into the fence on the bridge overlooking the freeway.

RPD hasn’t released the names of the suspects since they’re all juveniles. The case now moves to the Olmstead County attorney’s office for review and to determine potential charges.

According to Rochester NAACP president Wale Elegbede, accountability will help the community heal.

“We want to see what charges are going to be brought up because we are looking for accountability,” Elegbede said. “This is not the end. This is really part of that journey, and ultimately we need to make sure that we learn and we heal as a community, but healing without accountability does not suffice.”

Following this morning’s announcement, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) released a statement.

“Though the findings are regrettable, we are grateful the investigation has concluded,” RPS said. “We’re eager and committed to continuing the work we started within our schools to address the root causes of prejudice, bias, and discrimination — and to create an environment where all people feel valued and included.”

Police have not commented on what the racist comment was, but a photo of it circulated through Rochester Public Schools. The incident was reported by a passerby on April 14 and the comment was immediately removed.