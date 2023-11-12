Rochester community celebrates annual Diwali event

(ABC 6 News)- The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota, assisted by the Hindu Samaj Temple, hosted their annual Diwali event on Saturday.

The event, also known as the Festival of Lights, was filled with dance, music, authentic Indian food and special guests.

One of the guests was Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon who presented ICAM with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion for the group’s efforts in expanding voter education and participation.

One of the goals of the event was to bring the community together to celebrate in the fun of Diwali.

“It brings everybody together in fun and celebration and we hope to achieve the same, to bring the community to join us and have a great night of entertainment and fun and food,” said Santhi Subramanian, President of the Hindu Samaj Temple.

