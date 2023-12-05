Rochester City Council Approves 2024-2025 Tax Levy

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 4, 2023, the Rochester City Council approved the 2024 Property Tax Levy.

Under the new tax levy, Rochester’s updated budget going into 2024 sits at a little over $579 million.

The city estimates that property taxes will increase by 9.44% overall, with a 3.2% general rate increase for electric and 5.5% for water.

However, the increase will be the lowest tax increase in the last 12 years.

City council plans to utilize 68.4% of the money raised into the city’s general fund (about $396 million). 56.6% (about $224 million) of the general fund will go to public safety, 16.6% ($65.7 million) to public works projects, 17.5% ($69.3 million) to general governance and 9.3% ($36.8 million) going to “other” projects.