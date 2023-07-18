Rochester Area Builders announces new Executive Director

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area Builders’ Board of Directors announced its new Executive Director on Tuesday.

Patrick Sexton, was named to the position and officially joined the team on July 12.

“When choosing our next leader, we placed special focus on commitment to the community, experience in the legislative space, and ability to lead and connect,” said Jason Scrimshaw, Board President. “It was very clear to each of us that Patrick is the right person to spearhead this new chapter for Rochester Area Builders.”

Sexton comes to the organization with experience working in legislation at the state Capitol, communications and media relations with Honeywell and West Group, public affairs consulting, and commercial real estate. He serves as a Board member for the Boys & Girls Club, Rochester Sports Foundation, and Rochester Hockey Boosters.

“This opportunity is an honor,” said Sexton. “Together with our members and the community, I am committed to advocating for the construction industry, building relationships with our supporters, and being a positive leader for our team.”

The positions was formerly held by John Eischen who departed in June to become the new director of business development for Carpet One Rochester.

To learn more about Rochester Area Builders, CLICK HERE.