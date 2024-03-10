Road closures expected in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Two roads in Mason City will be closed by the Water Utility Division starting Monday.

9th Street NE will be closed from Commercial Alley to Delaware Avenue for utilities disconnects.

15th Street SE will be closed from South Federal Avenue to Delaware Avenue for a panel replacement and roadbox repair.

Neither road is anticipated to reopen until Friday March 15.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

For any questions, contact the Operation and Maintenance Department at (641) 421-3677.