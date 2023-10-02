Riverland College invites Albert Lea community to learn college’s impact

The Riverland Community College Foundation will host a impact showcase event for the Albert Lea community on Oct. 3.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lower Level Commons of the Albert Lea campus, the college will offer hors d’oeuvres, drinks, a short program and meeting opportunities with Riverland President Dr. Kat Linaker.

The college hopes to show Albert Lea what the college does for they do for the city while giving a glimpse to campus life.

“The community impact event is a fun opportunity for community members to come together to celebrate Riverland’s impact in the community, learn about exciting upcoming initiatives, and consider ways you can get involved in supporting Riverland students and the college,” said Janelle Koepke, Dean of Institutional Advancement.

To attend RSVP HERE.