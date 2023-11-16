RFD finds person asleep at Parkside Terrace fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of the Parkside Terrace Apartments on Nov. 16, 2023.

Earlier today, firefighters entered the building through an open window and quickly put the fire out.

The building is currently under renovation and supposed to be vacant, but when searching the building, firefighters found a person sleeping in an area next to the basement. First responder took that person to the hospital to be evaluated.

No official statement on their condition has been released, yet.