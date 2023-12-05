Rep. Craig introduces expulsion legislation

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Following the House of Representative’s historic expulsion of George Santos, U.S. Representative Angie Craig is part of a bipartisan push to revoke retirement benefits from expelled members of Congress.

The bipartisan Congressional Pension Accountability Act, introduced alongside Iowa Representative Zach Nunn (R) and New Hampshire Representative Chris Pappas (D), would ensure expelled members would not be able to collect a taxpayer funded pension following their dismissal.

It would also revoke any government funded match made to their retirement plan. Under the current law, expelled members of Congress are eligible to receive a pension after five years of government service