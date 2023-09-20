Rep. Angie Craig introduces bill to stop pay during possible government shutdown

Officially called the “My Constituents Cannot Afford Rebellious Tantrums, Handle Your Shutdown Act,” or the “MCCARTHY Shutdown Act,” Rep. Angie Craig’s bill would reduce the pay of Congress members during a government shutdown.

According to the bill, Congress members’ pay would be reduced “by an amount equal to one day’s worth of pay under such annual rate; and the number of 24-hour periods during which the Government shutdown is in effect.” This would effectively mean a day without pay.

If passed, the bill would take effect if a shutdown occurring after the Nov. 2024 general election.

In the event of a shutdown, Congress members’ salaries would be held in escrow. According to the bill, salaries would be disbursed on the last day of Congress members’ term.

During the 2018-2019 shutdown Congress member’s still received pay while 800,000 federal employees did not, ABC reported.

To read the bill, click here.