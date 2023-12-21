$300 stolen from Rochester Salvation Army red kettle

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen Monday evening at Apache Mall in Rochester during a break between bell ringer shifts.

The Salvation Army estimates around $300-350 was in the kettle when it was taken.

According to the Salvation Army, Apache Mall security footage showed a man and woman approaching the kettle around 5:20 p.m. The duo then overcame security measures on the kettle to take it.

“One of our volunteers showed up for their shift and there was no kettle there,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer for Business at the Rochester Salvation Army.

Although the Salvation Army is disappointed, they’re trying to stay positive and keep raising as much money as they can.

The money put inside the kettles not only goes toward the Christmas Assistance Program, but also the entire year’s budget.

The crime could change the way the Salvation Army secures its kettles and how often they’re picked up.

“We want everybody to be safe while they’re out supporting the Salvation Army, so we’re very happy that no one was hurt, nothing untoward happened to any of our volunteers,” said Voeller.

Gail Vukov and Linda Pheenkopf have been bell ringers for a couple years now, and say the theft has left them a little worried about volunteering.

“A little,” said Vukov. “I mean you’re aware of it.”

“This is a lot of traffic going through here though, it’s very safe,” said Pheenkopf.

The two women are passionate about supporting an organization that gives back to so many.

“We have done disaster relief with them also, and we just know how much they reach out and help people and how the money stays locally and helps people here in Rochester,” said Pheenkopf.

The Salvation Army hopes to move past the sour action, with eyes now set on reaching their goal of $350,000 raised for the kettle campaign.

“We do get such good support from our community in our red kettles, so if you wanna help us make up that loss, put some extra money in our buckets these last few days of our bell ringing,” said Voeller.

The last days of bell ringing will be Dec. 22 and 23, and Mayo Clinic will match up to $100,000 raised those days.

Anyone with information on the stolen kettle is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.