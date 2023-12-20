Red Kettle stolen from Rochester donation spot

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating the theft of a Salvation Army red kettle Monday evening, Dec. 18.

According to the Salvation Army, Apache Mall security footage showed a man and woman approaching the kettle around 5:20 p.m. and overcoming security measures to take it.

According to the Salvation Army, an investigation is underway.

“We haven’t had a full-sized red kettle stolen in Rochester in years, but we are especially glad that no one was adversely affected, and we can move forward with our Christmas campaign with hopes of meeting our kettle goal by year’s end,” Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer for Business, said in a press release. “The people we serve are in severe need, and the funds we raise from the red kettles are critical to our operating budget in order to meet those needs.”

Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for the Salvation Army, said if anyone has information about the theft, the nonprofit encourages them to share it with police.

They hope the incident will not discourage people from donating, she added, as the week of Christmas is the biggest fundraising period of the entire year.

“This week has the potential to make or break our fundraising efforts,” Snapp said. Whether they give online or give while there’s a ringer manning and supervising a kettle, we really need their help.”

