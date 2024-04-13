Red Flag Warning issued for Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 16 counties in southern Minnesota on Saturday, including Freeborn County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 16 counties in southwest and parts of south-central Minnesota, effective Saturday, April 13, from 12:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including warm temperatures, strong wind gusts, and low relative humidity.

Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, other affected counties include Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

The DNR will not activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“When fire risk is this high it’s important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website. To receive email updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.