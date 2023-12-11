RCTC partners with First Homes and Habitat for Humanity to build affordable houses

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Through the Rochester Community and Technical College’s Carpentry Program, students at RCTC get to help out their community, while also gaining vital experience that will help their long-term professional goals.

Carpentry instructor at RCTC Aaron Davis enjoys giving back and according to him, “it’s really nice for students to not only get the experience, but also feel like they’ve given back.”

“It’s a win-win. It’s jobs, which help boost our economy while also helping people get in their first home,” said Ashleigh Huxsahl, one of Davis’ students.

“My sister and I, we plan to go into business together. We would really like to be working with the state government to find more affordable housing,” she added. “Instead of trailer parks, they would be tiny house parks.”

She specifically wants to help the elderly downsize into smaller homes that are easier to move around in, a project directly in her field of interest.

RCTC’s program tackles all sorts of carpentry work. Davis describes “everything from foundation all the way to siding it and finishing inside.”

Smaller houses are both more affordable to people looking for their first homes and serve as a great starting point for the next generation of carpenters, according to Davis.

Work on their current housing project started in mid-November. The goal is for this house to be on the market by summer break in 2024.

As for future partnerships, Davis and RCTC are more than open to it. “Hopefully that inspires [students] in the future that once they maybe start a career that they can help give back to the community.”