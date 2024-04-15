Racial slur seen on bridge near Century High School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A racial slur was seen written in solo cups on the bridge over East Circle Drive by Century High School in Rochester Sunday morning.

A sergeant with Rochester Police Department confirmed it was called in around 6:20 a.m.

RPD and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating.

The solo cups used to spell out the slur have since been removed from bridge.