Primary absentee balloting open in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, March 26, is the first day Iowa voters can request an absentee ballot for the state’s June 4 primary election.

Voters can request their mail-in ballots through their local auditor’s office or ONLINE.

Absentee ballots can be cast in-person at voter’s local auditor’s office on May 15.

Currently, there are three state Senate primaries, in Districts 28, 30 and 32.

State Representative primaries are scheduled for Districts 9, 56, 58, 59 and 63.