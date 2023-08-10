Presidential Straw Poll returns as Iowa State Fair begins

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Fair begins on Thursday and fairgoers will once again be able to vote for their preferred presidential candidate in the Iowa Secretary of State’s State Fair Straw Poll.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the return of the unscientific poll, which allows fairgoers to cast a vote for their favorite candidate in the presidential primary as well as their favorite fair food.

Ultimately, the straw poll encourages voter registration and participation.

Visitors to the Secretary of State’s booth, located inside the Varied Industries building on the fairgrounds, are encouraged to register to vote, update their registration, and cast their vote in the poll.

“This is just a fun way to engage with Iowa State Fairgoers and measure what the caucus results could look like in 2024,” Secretary Pate said. “I want every eligible Iowan to register to vote and participate in our election process. The straw poll is just one way to engage fairgoers, candidates, and their supporters, and hopefully, increase future voter participation in upcoming elections.”

The Straw Poll will include 36 presidential candidates, including Democrats, Republicans, and Libertarians who have been identified as candidates by their respective political parties.

Secretary Pate has invited each presidential candidate and their supporters to visit his State Fair booth and participate in the straw poll.

Although Secretary Pate is Iowa’s Commissioner of Elections, the Secretary of State’s Office takes no official role in the Iowa Caucuses. Those are functions of Iowa’s political parties.

Real time results will be available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, HERE.

The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines runs through Aug. 20.