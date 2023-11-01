President Biden to Visit Minnesota Wednesday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will be in the Northland.

What we know about his visit is that he will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to go to a family farm.

No other specifics were given.

They’ll highlight the Biden Administration’s investments in rural America.

The White House says that includes using the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

ABC 6 News Weekend Anchor Mayzie Olson is covering the president’s visit.

