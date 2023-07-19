Powerball jackpot up to $1 billion

(ABC 6 News) – The powerball jackpot is now at $1 billion after nobody won Monday night.

The prize has an estimated cash value of more than $516 million.

The mega millions jackpot is now at $640 million.

People in Rochester are getting excited simply dreaming about what they’d do with the money.

One local resident said he would use the money to give back to the community.

“I’d build a shelter for all the homeless people. They go at night, you know, get them something to eat, they could sleep safe, sleep warm,” he said.

Mark Jackson from Kansas City, MO, said he would buy a house for himself, and invest in high tech and space travel.

“High tech is money, automatic. My money make money. And space? I’m ready to go to the next planet to live on anyway,” said Jackson.

The next mega millions drawing is Tuesday night, and the next powerball drawing is Wednesday.