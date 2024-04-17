Power outage in Mason City leads to school closures

(ABC 6 News) — Multiple schools are canceling classes for the rest of the day due to a power outage in Mason City.

In a Facebook post, Mason City Community schools made the following announcement:

Due to the power outage on the east side of Mason City, Mason City High School, John Adams Middle School, and Mason City Alternative School will dismiss at 1:00 PM today.

Students at MCHS who do NOT ride the bus will be dismissed at 12:20 PM.

Any students at JAMS, MCHS, and MC Alternative who ride a rural bus route, will have to wait for their normal Wednesday bus pick up time.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation!

North Iowa Area Community College is also being impacted by the power outage. Classes for the rest of the afternoon have been canceled. The STEM Festival scheduled for this evening in the NIACC Activity Center will go on as planned.

According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, more than 1,500 people are without power on the east side of Mason City. The outage started around 11:30 a.m.