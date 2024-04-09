Car hits utility pole, power outage in southeast Rochester affects thousands

(ABC 6 News) – Power is out in a neighborhood of southwest Rochester after a car hit a utility pole, affecting more than 2,200 residents on Monday evening.

The outage began at 7:47 p.m. and remains unresolved, according to Rochester Public Utilities.

According to RPU, the pole and overhead lines remain intact.

However, the guy wiring on the pole must be replaced to ensure power in the area can safely be restored.

Rochester Police Department have blocked 18 Avenue Southwest from Ponderosa Drive Southwest to Westwood County Road Southwest.

This story is still developing, check back as more information becomes available