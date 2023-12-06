Police warn shoppers and stores about holiday thefts

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Police in Austin say even though the holiday shopping season just started, they are already on the lookout for suspected shoplifters from Austin stores.

Captain Todd Clennon with APD said one woman was seen shoplifting from Running’s and sped away in a gray sedan.

“I don’t think it comes as a surprise for people to know that shoplifting ticks up about this time of year. You know we’re not overwhelmed but we do like to hold people accountable,” said Clennon.

Some locals expressing their disappointment like Larry Dolphin. He said, “people are trying to run a business and people are stealing from it and that’s not fair.”

But law enforcement isn’t just concerned about what’s leaving through the doors. They are also warning people about dangers in parking lots.

“Vehicles will get broken into. You know we encourage people to put their valuables in the trunk, out of sight. If you live close to home drop things off at home that a good idea,” said Clennon. He adds also park next to other cars and in well-lit areas.

Dolphin says he and wife take these precautions every time including probably the simplest one of all.

“Wherever we are when we leave the car, we lock the doors that’s the biggest thing,” said Dolphin.

Clennon says this uptick in crime is why APD is working with the community to make sure everyone’s gifts end up underneath the tree legally.

“And that’s one of the reasons we have been putting things our social media platforms. Mainly to identify these people maybe is they see their picture on Facebook or some other platform. Maybe it will cause them to think twice about doing it,” said Clennon.

Clennon says if you see something, say something. Notify an employee at the store and as always contact police.