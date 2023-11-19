Police say drunk driver caused single-vehicle crash on Marion Road SE Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – Police say a drunk driver is to blame for a single-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday afternoon putting one person in the hospital.

According to officials with the Rochester Police Dept., several squads were dispatched to a crash on the 3000 block of Marion Road SE at 4:07 p.m.

Preliminary reports state that a vehicle went into the ditch.

RPD officials say the passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver is facing DWI charges. The driver was not named.

According to the Olmsted County Jail Roster, the only person booked into custody facing DWI charges on Saturday is Teresa Berg.

Berg was booked around 8:21 p.m. and is facing one felony and two gross misdemeanor charges. These charges include criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, and 3rd degree DWI with an aggravating factor.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information once it is available.