Police respond to Kathy’s for firearm complaint, chase suspect through skyway

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces burglary and DWI charges after a lengthy foot chase Wednesday morning.

At about 2 a.m. March 27, police responded to Kathy’s Pub after bar staff spotted a man with a gun in his waistband.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said an officer followed 37-year-old suspect Costin Tita to the 3rd Street parking ramp in downtown Rochester, located his empty vehicle, then chased Tita through the ramp and skyways.

The office lost Tita, but allegedly found a BB gun that had been dropped in his wake.

Police went to an address in the 700 block of 9th street SE Tita frequented, and learned from the resident that the suspect had just stopped by.

According to Moilanen, police “flooded the area” around the residence looking for Tita, until a man in the 900 block of 8th Avenue SE told officers there was a man hiding in his garage.

Moilanen said police located Tita crouching in the man’s garage, having apparently entered via an unlocked side door. Officers opened the larger garage door and eventually convinced him to exit.

Officers claimed they found a $1 bill with presumptive cocaine residue on it in Tita’s pocket, and reported signs of intoxication.

Moilanen said police are referring charges of carrying a BB gun in a public place, fleeing a peace officer, 2nd-degree DWI–refuses to test, and 2nd-degree burglary.