Police report motorcycle theft

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a motorcycle theft over the holiday weekend.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 23-year-old Rochester man told police his Suzuki DRZ 400 bike with blue and yellow stickers and graphics was taken from his yard between 2:30 and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

There was no value estimate Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Rochester police at 507-328-6800 or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-222-tips (8477).