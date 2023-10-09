State patrol arrests man after alleged 123 mph car chase

(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale man is in Olmsted County custody after a multi-county car chase.

Around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, State Patrol officers claim they observed a vehicle speeding down Highway 52 near Goodhue County Road 7.

The state troopers began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop for the trooper’s sirens and emergency lights, according to a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to state troopers, the vehicle allegedly reached 123 mph in a 65 zone.

The pursuing trooper disengaged and contacted troopers in Rochester to locate the suspect vehicle, according to the same statement.

Another trooper spotted the suspect vehicle allegedly still speeding down Highway 52 near 100 Street, in Oronoco, activated their sirens and emergency lights, but did not stop the suspect.

The alleged suspect then drove over stop sticks deployed by law enforcement, but recovered and continued southbound, according to state patrol.

According to state patrol, the suspect allegedly later exited onto 41 Street Northwest before exiting their vehicle.

Officers identified the suspect as 28-year-old Nathan Jones of Oakdale, who was accused of fleeing on foot.

Jones was taken into custody without incident, according to the MSP.

The State Patrol recommended the following charges: