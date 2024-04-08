Plymouth woman’s sentencing for death of child pushed back one week

(ABC 6 News) – A Plymouth woman’s sentencing for the death of her child was rescheduled for April 15, according to a filing from Monday morning.

Allyssa Luke was scheduled to be sentenced in Cerro Gordo County Monday, April 8, on two counts of child endangerment — one of which resulted in the death of her son, Abel Luke, in February 2021.

Early that morning, the state filed to move the sentencing to 2 p.m. Monday, April 15.

Luke received a guilty verdict on both counts in early February.

