Pine Island High School Entered Lockdown

According to Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island High School entered a lockdown this afternoon.

According to a statement from Pine Island High, Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is working to apprehend a possible suspect who fled officers in south Pine Island.

The school also states that there is no known threat to the schools or public at this time, but asks students be accompanied by an adult when leaving the campus.

The school lifted the lockdown at 4:53 p.m. While the school remained in lockdown, they requested that students be picked up by an adult, according to a statement from Pine Island High.

