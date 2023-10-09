Pine Island Girl Scouts get tour of Oronoco Fire Station for Fire Prevention Week

(ABC 6 News) – An exciting experience for a Girl Scout group this weekend as they got a first-hand look at what it is like to be a local firefighter.

The Pine Island Girl Scout Troop of K-2nd graders got a tour of the Oronoco Fire Station on Saturday.

The girls learned all about the types of emergencies firefighters respond to, how to take care of injuries, and even made their own first-aid kits.

The Girl Scouts also were able to try on fire gear (turnout), get sprayed with a fire hose, and take a ride in one of the fire trucks.

The tour is all to raise awareness for fire safety ahead of fire prevention week.