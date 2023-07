(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Aquatic Center Pool is closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday, according to its Facebook Page.

The pool is set to reopen Wednesday, July 5.

Open swim hours for the pool are Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The weekend hours are from Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

