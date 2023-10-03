Pets saved in Albert Lea house fire

(ABC 6 News) – At around 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were dispatched to a fire at the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.

First responders arrived to smoke coming from a house’s kitchen fire, according to the Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

Firefighters entered the home to extinguish the fire and rescue pets still in the home.

The fire stayed in the kitchen, but heavy smoke persisted throughout the home, according to first responders.

An investigations revealed that items left on the stove caused the fire, which resulted in an estimated $10,000 worth of damages.

First responders reported zero injuries to pets or people.