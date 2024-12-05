Petersen twin’s settlement conference may be pushed back pending ‘resolution’

(ABC 6 News) – One Petersen twin’s settlement hearing may be pushed back, pending a resolution of her criminal case.

Sarah Beth Peterson faces 16 felony charges, including four charges of taking responsibility for a criminal act, after allegedly switching places with twin sister Samantha Petersen following a September 2023 crash that killed two children.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Fillmore county attorney Brett Corson filed a motion to continue, or push back the hearing date based on the following reason:

“Being close to a resolution of the case and working out some details for the Settlement.”

Sarah Petersen was scheduled to appear in Fillmore County Court for a settlement conference Monday, Dec. 9.

The hearing had not been rescheduled by Thursday afternoon.

Samantha Jo Petersen, the twin accused of driving the car and causing the fatal crash, recently filed motions to dismiss all of her charges related to drug use or intoxication while driving.

Samantha Petersen’s next hearing has not been scheduled.

