Four charges related to THC dismissed against Petersen twin accused of causing buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County judge Jeremy Clinefelter dismissed four charges related to THC use against Samantha Jo Petersen Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Earlier this year, Samantha Jo Petersen’s defense filed multiple motions to dismiss her charges, arguing that because law enforcement did not test Samantha Jo Petersen at the scene of the crash, there was no evidence that she was intoxicated when she crashed into a buggy of Amish children, killing two.

During the initial investigation, Samantha Jo Petersen’s twin, Sarah Beth Petersen, told police she had caused the fatal crash. Law enforcement realized later that the two had switched places before they arrived.

According to Clinefelter, there is substantial evidence to suggest Samantha Jo Petersen was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crash — hence, 17 of her 21 charges remain in effect.

However, he dismissed four charges about operating a motor vehicle under a combination of THC and another substance, stating that Samantha Petersen may not have consumed THC until after the crash, but before law enforcement obtained her blood for testing.

There was a 37-hour gap between the crash and Samantha Petersen’s blood draw, according to court documents.