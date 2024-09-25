One year since fatal Amish buggy crash in Fillmore County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a heartbreaking anniversary for one family as today marks one year since two children were killed in a crash while riding their buggy.

Police say Samantha Petersen was high while behind the wheel and crashed into the kids. In a shocking twist, police also say Petersen’s twin sister, Sarah, tried to switch places with her and take the blame.

Together, both sisters are facing upwards of three dozen charges. Samantha is due back in court September 30th while Sarah will appear on October 21st.