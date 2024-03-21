Pet of the Week: Smokey & Big Ben Benny

Meet the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week, Big Ben Benny!

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Smokey and Big Ben Benny!

Big Ben Benny is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This large handsome boy is a Doberman Pinscher mix, and also a big sweetie!

He likes to play with others dogs, but enjoys his space when it’s time to sleep. Big Ben Benny is a cuddler, and loves to play with people!

He likes to have his blanket at bed time, and will snuggle right under it every night. He also has a very adorable way of letting you know when he might have to go outside or if he’s hungry, he chatters his teeth!

Big Ben Benny loves walks, is potty trained, can sit and even shake!

He would make an excellent running buddy. If you think you would make a good match, apply online!

Smokey is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Smokey arrived at the Mower County Humane Society after being abandoned, but regardless, he is a happy and friendly pup!

He’s about four and half years old, loves to play fetch and frisbee.

Smokey has lived in a few different homes in his lifetime, and prefers to be the only pet in a calm, adult only home, teens are okay.

He is a pit bull mix, so he’s very strong! He is also loyal and loving.

If Smokey would make a wonderful addition to your family, apply online!