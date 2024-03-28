Pet of the Week: Grandpa & Vicki

Meet Grandpa, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Grandpa & Vicki!

Grandpa is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome gentleman is almost 5-years-old, and is a Coonhound mix!

Grandpa is on the shy side and takes time to warm up. He will need to be introduced to all new things very slowly and would benefit in a home without children and a person who is very loving and patient.

He does do well with certain dogs, but needs to be introduced slowly.

If Grandpa is the dog for you, apply online!

Vicki is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This beautiful tortoise-shell girl is about 10 months old now, and came to MCHS after being found in a ditch.

Tortoise-shell cats are often credited with having fiesty, strong-willed personalities, but Vicki has shown her personality to be confident and playfully coy.

She is somewhat feral, keeping that in mind, MCHS thinks Vicki would make a great house cat with a little patience and lots of love!

For those ready to embrace the sassy antics of a kitten, apply online!